Music student accused of trying to sell cello stolen from university

Even trying to disguise a stolen orchestra instrument by painting it a different colour did not help: Police have traced and confiscated the expensive cello.

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said an orchestra was performing at the University of Free State in September when, at about 9.30pm, they went for dinner while leaving their instruments ready for their next session. On their return, the professor realised that one of the instruments was missing, a 25-year-old cello which is worth about R60,000.

On Thursday, police received a tip that someone was trying to sell an instrument fitting the description of the missing cello.

The suspect is a music student at the university.

The student was allegedly asking R6,000 for the instrument on Facebook and there were already people showing interest from outside the country, said police.

The instrument had been painted in a different colour but still had the distinguishing marks provided by the owner. “The suspect was arrested as he couldn't provide them with a convincing reason why it was in his possession.”

The 25-year-old student faces charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen property and will appear in court soon.