'My Kitchen Rules' finalists involved in McDonald's brawl, claim 'self-defence'
Durban celebrity couple Pashi Reddy and Kamisha Naidoo are claiming self-defence after being involved in a New Year's morning brawl at McDonald's in Umhlanga.
Viral videos of the incident, which surfaced on social media last week, showed commotion erupting at the fast food outlet as patrons faced off in a heated confrontation.
But Reddy, who was a finalist together with his fiancee in season two of My Kitchen Rules South Africa, said he was the victim of a verbal onslaught which set things in motion.
Reddy took to Facebook on Thursday to give an account of what unfolded that morning.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Firstly we would like to thank our fans and family for the support through this terrible ordeal...Posted by Pashi Reddy on Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Reddy told TimesLIVE that he was waiting to see what came of everything before deciding whether to open a case.
"Ideally I would like for everything to fall away from both sides, I mean we all make mistakes, but I mean it's attempted murder."
Meanwhile, the attorneys of one of the men who Reddy - alleged to have instigated the fight - confronted, denied any wrongdoing. The man refused to be named because he feared that his job could be jeopardised.
“In response to the McDonald’s incident that occurred on New Year’s day and in response to the numerous social media posts on the incident, including Mr Reddy’s own post, HL Legal Incorporated denies all allegations made against our client.
"Our client strongly denies initiating any assault on Mr Reddy or any member of his entourage."
Fast food outlet brawl: Umhlanga KZN. pic.twitter.com/HMQTVMx5P6— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 6, 2020
It noted that the sequence of events and allegations contained in Reddy's statement were "inaccurate and in some aspects completely false".
"It is clear from the evidence that our client acted in self-defence and we are confident that the witnesses present at the time as well as the various pieces of footage captured will corroborate our client’s version of events."
The statement further called on anyone sharing videos of the incident on any social media platforms to desist from doing so.
"The negative attention garnered by this incident has had a detrimental effect on our client. We have refrained from disclosing all the facts and details of the incident through the media.
"This should not be construed as an admission of any of the allegations made by Mr Reddy. We reserve our right to disclose such details in the event that it becomes necessary, at the appropriate time and within the appropriate forum."
A McDonald’s spokesperson was not available to respond to queries.