'My Kitchen Rules' finalists involved in McDonald's brawl, claim 'self-defence'

Durban celebrity couple Pashi Reddy and Kamisha Naidoo are claiming self-defence after being involved in a New Year's morning brawl at McDonald's in Umhlanga.

Viral videos of the incident, which surfaced on social media last week, showed commotion erupting at the fast food outlet as patrons faced off in a heated confrontation.

But Reddy, who was a finalist together with his fiancee in season two of My Kitchen Rules South Africa, said he was the victim of a verbal onslaught which set things in motion.

Reddy took to Facebook on Thursday to give an account of what unfolded that morning.