South Africa

Mzansi weighs in on Vicky Momberg's R8.5m lawsuit

10 January 2020 - 10:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Vicki Momberg has announced plans to sue the police and justice ministries, the national director of public prosecutions and senior police officials.
Vicki Momberg has announced plans to sue the police and justice ministries, the national director of public prosecutions and senior police officials.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

News that convicted racist Vicki Momberg is suing for her alleged “unlawful arrest and detention” has been met with mixed reactions online.

Momberg was arrested in 2016 and released from prison in December after the special remission of sentences announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 16 2019.

Momberg was serving her sentence for crimen injuria after a viral video in 2016 showed her using the k-word more than 40 times against police officers and 10111 operators trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident.

She became the first South African to be jailed for using racist language.

Vicki Momberg released from jail as she qualified for prison remission: Correctional Services

The department of correctional services on Friday confirmed that Vicki Momberg, who found herself in jail after going on a racial rant, hurling ...
News
1 week ago

However, now that she is out of prison Momberg is chasing a huge payout and if successful she could be R8.5m richer.

TimesLIVE reported that Momberg intended to sue the police and justice ministers, the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and provincial and national top cops.

Momberg’s lawyer, Anesh Sukdeo, told TimesLIVE that his client was suing the departments and the NDPP, R2.5m of which was for “unlawful arrest and detention” and R1m for “defamation, pain and suffering and anguish”. An additional R2.5m was for “malicious legal proceedings” and another R2.5m for “wrongful and malicious legal proceedings”.

Vicki Momberg wants millions for 'unlawful arrest and detention'

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is suing the police and justice ministers, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and provincial and ...
News
22 hours ago

On Twitter, Mzansi had a lot to say about the lawsuit.

Many said Momberg was “rightfully” exercising her “white privilege rights” with zero sense of shame.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

WATCH | K-word ranter Vicki Momberg skips court appearance and disappears

Vicki Momberg was sentenced to three years imprisonment, one of which was suspended, on four charges of crimen injuria, after calling a black police ...
News
2 months ago

'Anyone search Australia?' Social media joins the hunt for 'on the run' Vicki Momberg

Tweeps think they know where the police should be looking for VIcki.
News
2 months ago

From Trevor Noah to firing her legal teams: 4 must-read stories on Vicki Momberg

Here are four stories you need to read on Vicki Momberg.
News
6 months ago

WATCH | Vicki Momberg: 'I’m not guilty of a crime'

'I'm guilty of lashing out because of the trauma that I was under,' says convicted racist.
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  3. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X