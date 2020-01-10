Mzansi weighs in on Vicky Momberg's R8.5m lawsuit

News that convicted racist Vicki Momberg is suing for her alleged “unlawful arrest and detention” has been met with mixed reactions online.

Momberg was arrested in 2016 and released from prison in December after the special remission of sentences announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on December 16 2019.

Momberg was serving her sentence for crimen injuria after a viral video in 2016 showed her using the k-word more than 40 times against police officers and 10111 operators trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident.

She became the first South African to be jailed for using racist language.