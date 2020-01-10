South Africa

PODCAST | The Modimolle Monster: when love becomes war

True Crime South Africa

10 January 2020 - 10:53 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Johan Kotze, aka the Modimolle Monster, in court in February 2012 after killing his former partner's son and violently abusing her.
Johan Kotze, aka the Modimolle Monster, in court in February 2012 after killing his former partner's son and violently abusing her.
Image: TimesLIVE

When Ina Bonnette met Johan Kotze in August 2009, she thought she’d been given a second chance at love. The control and manipulation started very soon into their marriage, though, and within five months, Ina realised  her relationship was not going to be successful. Johan was not giving up so easily. He wanted revenge and began to plan what would become one of the most heinous acts of domestic violence ever reported in South Africa.

LISTEN TO THE STORY: 

On January 3 2012, Johan altered Ina’s life forever by orchestrating not only her gang-rape and mutilation, but also the murder of her 19-year-old son, Conrad. Just when Ina thought she knew the worst of what her husband was capable of doing it would emerge that she and Conrad were not his first victims.

Johan thought he had achieved what he had so many times before, namely the complete destruction of a once strong and independent woman, but he had picked the wrong woman this time. Ina was rising up from her devastation and would face Johan to demand her justice. If love was war, as Johan had said, Ina was ready to drop her own bombs.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | The Springs house of horrors

In episode 14 of the True Crime South Africa podcast, we delve into the sordid depths of one of the worst cases of child abuse ever uncovered in ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | A serial killer like no other - Cedric Maake

In 1997, Captain Piet Byleveld arrested the man who had been hunting young couples at Wemmer Pan for a year.
Multimedia
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Samurai swords, Satanism and Slipknot — SA’s strange school murder

Armed with three swords and replica masks resembling those worn by the heavy metal band Slipknot, Morné Harmse went on a rampage, taking one innocent ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  3. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X