PODCAST | The Modimolle Monster: when love becomes war

On January 3 2012, Johan altered Ina’s life forever by orchestrating not only her gang-rape and mutilation, but also the murder of her 19-year-old son, Conrad. Just when Ina thought she knew the worst of what her husband was capable of doing it would emerge that she and Conrad were not his first victims.

Johan thought he had achieved what he had so many times before, namely the complete destruction of a once strong and independent woman, but he had picked the wrong woman this time. Ina was rising up from her devastation and would face Johan to demand her justice. If love was war, as Johan had said, Ina was ready to drop her own bombs.

