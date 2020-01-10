South Africa

Police offer cash reward for Melville and Mary Fitzgerald Square shooter/s

10 January 2020 - 08:23 By timeslive
Police are appealing for information from the public to find the man who opened fire on a popular restaurant in Melville, Johannesburg, in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Police are appealing for information from the public to find the man who opened fire on a popular restaurant in Melville, Johannesburg, in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Image: Jamaine Krige/AFP

Police in Gauteng are offering cash rewards for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for two separate shootings in Johannesburg in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The search for the suspects is still under way after shots were fired indiscriminately at patrons just after 1.00am on New Year's Day at Poppy's Restaurant in Melville.

The incident claimed the lives of two women, while six other patrons were wounded and had to be hospitalised.

At Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, just after 2.30am on the same morning, 11 people - seven men and four women - sustained gunshot wounds after shots were fired at revellers from an elevated platform suspected at this stage to be the M2 double decker bridge.

“A cash reward is on offer to any individual who can give information on either one of the shooting incidents, on condition such information leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects,” said police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact: Melville shooting - Captain Maneta on 082 411 4677; Mary Fitzgerald Square shooting - Captain Masilela on 082 319 9403.

MORE

Why the silence on Joburg’s New Year shootings?

“We cannot say anything, as it will jeopardise the investigation.”
News
4 hours ago

Grim new year's harvest confirms what we knew — we have a gun problem

If it wasn’t already clear, it is now: SA has a gun problem. And a violence problem. And we kill each other when we’re having fun.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Melville shooter's BMW had cloned plates, owner not in Melville on New Year's Eve

The registration plates on the vehicle used in the Melville shooting were cloned, acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi disclosed on Friday.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  3. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X