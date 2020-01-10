SANParks warns of dangers of getting out of vehicles at national parks

SANParks officials have imposed a fine totalling R3,000 on a group of visitors at Kruger National Park who got out of their vehicles and posed for pictures.

SANParks said its rangers in the Crocodile Bridge area were alerted to the irresponsible behaviour of the visitors, and flew over to instruct them to get back into their vehicle.

Kruger National Park spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the offenders were travelling in two cars, and Visitor Management and Protection Service on Thursday imposed a fine of R3,000.

The park’s rules state that visitors must remain in their vehicles unless in a designated area.

The rules also state that no part of the body may protrude from a window or sunroof or any other part of the vehicle. The rules state that vehicle doors should be closed at all times.

Phaahla said the visitors could be killed or badly maimed if animals decided to charge them.

“These are wild and not domesticated animals. Our rules and guidelines clearly state what to do when at sightings, and those who get out of their cars in undesignated areas are lawbreakers.

“SANParks has a zero tolerance stance against lawlessness,” Phaahla said.