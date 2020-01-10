South Africa

Six 'illegal immigrants' arrested in KZN, two found with explosives

10 January 2020 - 12:56 By Orrin Singh
Explosives recovered by police in northern KwaZulu-Natal from two men who were arrested for being in the country illegally.
Explosives recovered by police in northern KwaZulu-Natal from two men who were arrested for being in the country illegally.
Image: Supplied

Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal confiscated explosives from two men, who together with four others are suspected of being in SA illegally. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said members of Pongola crime prevention unit arrested six illegal immigrants aged between 20 and 40 in Klipwal, near the Swaziland border, on Friday.

"They were charged for contravening the Immigration Act," said Gwala. "Two of them were found with explosives in their possession and were further charged for possession of explosives as well as contravening the Explosives Act.

"Police officers from the explosives unit were alerted and they removed the explosives." 

Gwala said the men would appear in court soon.

Police discover illegal ammunition cache at Durban house

Police are searching for a Durban man wanted for allegedly harbouring hundreds of different types of ammunition, bullet reloading equipment, gun ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng police arrest over 750 alleged criminals during festive season

More than 750 suspects, many of them on the run, have been arrested in Gauteng since the start of the festive season.
News
1 week ago

Cape Town businessman linked to Christian 'terror plot' gets R1,000 bail

A Cape Town businessman allegedly linked to a group involved in a "terrorist plot" targeting national key points and shopping malls was freed on ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  3. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X