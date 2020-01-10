South Africa

Stolen railway and Telkom cables recovered as police pounce in Cape and KZN

10 January 2020 - 09:12 By Iavan Pijoos
Lansdowne officers acted on information that a Nissan bakkie and Mazda bakkie were being loaded with cables in Wetton Road.
Lansdowne officers acted on information that a Nissan bakkie and Mazda bakkie were being loaded with cables in Wetton Road.
Image: City of Cape Town

Four suspects were arrested after they were found in possession of 303kg of railway cables in Cape Town, police said on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said Lansdowne officers acted on information that a Nissan bakkie and Mazda bakkie were being loaded with cables in Wetton Road.

The two vehicles were seized and the suspects aged between 24 and 34 were arrested before they could enter a local scrap metal yard.

Malo said the railway cables had an estimated value of R83,000.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court soon.

In a separate incident in Durban, a 30-year-old man was arrested for stealing Telkom cables near railway tracks on Orient Drive.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said three men were allegedly stealing the cables and loading them into a truck when officers pounced.

Two of the men managed to flee the scene on foot.

The cables were valued at R400,000. Police confiscated the truck, a pickaxe, chainsaw and other tools.

MORE

Suspected thief burnt at Germiston substation 'lucky to be alive'

A ward councillor was the first on the scene when a substation in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, was damaged on Thursday as a result of alleged ...
News
1 week ago

Suspected cable thief electrocuted at Joburg substation

A suspected cable thief was electrocuted at the Westfield substation near Modderfontein, north-east of Johannesburg, City Power said.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  3. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X