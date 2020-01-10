South Africa

Twitter wants Tito Mboweni to push for the legalisation of dagga & he agrees

10 January 2020 - 09:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Minister of finance Tito Mboweni will push for government to legalise weed.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAYTIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has committed to push for the government to legalise dagga after he found the plant growing on his farm and asked his followers whether they want it legalised.

He said a neighbour also has the plant growing in his yard and does not seem to be against its legalisation. He said growing it would see SA make more than R4bn in revenue. 

“The soil is ready in Magoebaskloof to grow it legally. The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money.”

The Constitutional Court in September 2018 decriminalised the use, growing and possession of dagga in private and for personal consumption.

After a lengthy debate, the minister said he would table his proposal at the cabinet Lekgotla even though he anticipates resistance from some members.

