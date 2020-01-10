Twitter wants Tito Mboweni to push for the legalisation of dagga & he agrees
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has committed to push for the government to legalise dagga after he found the plant growing on his farm and asked his followers whether they want it legalised.
I found this growing at the Farm! Cut it down or allow it to grow? How did it get here? Should we just legalize this thing once and for all? I can see the responses!! Say it!! pic.twitter.com/voTFg67sXB— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020
He said a neighbour also has the plant growing in his yard and does not seem to be against its legalisation. He said growing it would see SA make more than R4bn in revenue.
“The soil is ready in Magoebaskloof to grow it legally. The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money.”
The Constitutional Court in September 2018 decriminalised the use, growing and possession of dagga in private and for personal consumption.
My neighbor found this thing too! The soil is ready in Makgobaskloof to grow it LEGALLY!! The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money!! pic.twitter.com/6OxJgaajGg— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020
After a lengthy debate, the minister said he would table his proposal at the cabinet Lekgotla even though he anticipates resistance from some members.
On this one, the majority says: LEGALIZE IT!! I will put the proposal to legalize it at the Cabinet Lekgotla this January. The People have demanded it. But those medical doctors🙈🙈. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WGC78wsByC— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020