WATCH | Hijacked car set on fire in Pietermaritzburg
10 January 2020 - 17:12
Police are investigating a case of hijacking after a car was stolen and set alight in Grange in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.
Police have confirmed that the car that was set on fire at the Grange in PMB was stolen. A case of carjacking is being investigated #Pietermaritzburg @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/e5XbEot0hT— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) January 10, 2020
According to KwaZulu-Natal police, the car was stolen from Pentridge Road in the area.
In a video doing the rounds on social media the car, which appears to be a Chevrolet sedan, is seen burning in a cul-de-sac.
Police and the fire department are on the scene.