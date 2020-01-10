South Africa

WATCH | Hijacked car set on fire in Pietermaritzburg

10 January 2020 - 17:12 By Lwandile Bhengu
KZN police have confirmed that the car that was set on fire in Pietermaritzburg on Friday was stolen
Image: Supplied

Police are investigating a case of hijacking after a car was stolen and set alight in Grange in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police, the car was stolen from Pentridge Road in the area.

In a video doing the rounds on social media the car, which appears to be a Chevrolet sedan, is seen burning in a cul-de-sac.

Police and the fire department are on the scene.

