South Africa

WATCH | Motorists caught in floods following Mpumalanga downpours

10 January 2020 - 10:57 By Naledi Shange
A flooded road in Emalahleni after a morning of heavy rains.
A flooded road in Emalahleni after a morning of heavy rains.
Image: Supplied/ SACCW

Heavy rains have battered Emalahleni (Witbank) in Mpumalanga, leaving certain areas flooded on Friday.

The SA Community Crime Watch Group operations co-ordinator, Maureen Scheepers, said they had received several reports about inaccessible roads.

In some incidents, vehicles had been swept away by floodwaters. 

"We received about five calls this morning where vehicles were trapped. When we responded to those calls, we found the motorists had managed to get out of their vehicles so it was just vehicles that need to be towed out," said Scheepers. 

She urged motorists to be cautious. 

“Be vigilant when approaching these pools of water. Avoid crossing the gathered water pools. Reduce your speed, switch on your headlights and keep a safe following distance,” Scheepers advised.

“For any water-based emergencies, please contact the NSRI Witbank direct on 060 962 2620,” she said.

In some areas, residents were trapped in their homes as flooded roads prevented them from leaving their properties.

Roads that were affected include OR Tambo Drive at the entrance to Highveld Park, the R555 (known as the Old Middelburg Road), Eadie Bridge in the CBD, and roads in parts of Bankenveld and Jackaroo Park. 

One resident said lightning had struck his property.

READ MORE:

44 dead, hundreds injured and at least 30,000 affected by KZN summer storms

At least 44 people were killed, 193 injured and 30,000 affected by storms which wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal between November 2019 and January this ...
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | Rain brings joy to drought-stricken Karoo towns but it's not over yet

Hope. That’s what this week’s rainfall brought to residents in drought-stricken towns of the Karoo.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  3. Full marks for two of SA's most expensive schools South Africa
  4. One of SA's top matriculants moved out of home, lived alone to prepare for ... South Africa
  5. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X