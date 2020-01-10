WATCH | Motorists caught in floods following Mpumalanga downpours

"We received about five calls this morning where vehicles were trapped. When we responded to those calls, we found the motorists had managed to get out of their vehicles so it was just vehicles that need to be towed out," said Scheepers.

She urged motorists to be cautious.

“Be vigilant when approaching these pools of water. Avoid crossing the gathered water pools. Reduce your speed, switch on your headlights and keep a safe following distance,” Scheepers advised.

“For any water-based emergencies, please contact the NSRI Witbank direct on 060 962 2620,” she said.

In some areas, residents were trapped in their homes as flooded roads prevented them from leaving their properties.