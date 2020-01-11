South Africa

Gauteng police arrest three suspects after shoot-out

11 January 2020 - 16:59 By TimesLIVE
Some of the firearms seized by police after a shoot-out and the arrest of three suspects in Douglasdale in the early hours of Saturday.
Image: SAPS on Facebook

Gauteng police arrested three suspects and recovered four unlicensed firearms with ammunition after a shoot-out in Douglasdale, north of Johannesburg, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said they had received information about a suspicious Quantum vehicle in Riverbend Road in Bloubosrand, Randburg, and the “information was immediately operationalised”.

“As police were approaching the vehicle, the suspects shot at the police and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect sustained injuries after he was shot while two suspects were cornered and arrested. Police recovered four firearms and 35 rounds of ammunition. The injured suspect was taken to hospital under police guard,” police said.

A case of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as attempted murder was opened.

“The recovered firearms will be taken for ballistic tests to establish if they have been used in the commission of other crimes. Investigation is also under way to determine the intention of the suspects prior to their arrests,” police added.

