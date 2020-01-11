Mourners pay tribute to dead KZN robber with gun salutes, spinning tyres and burning cars

A woman was hijacked, cars were burnt, firearms illegally discharged and tyres spun in Pietermaritzburg on Friday allegedly as a tribute to a dead robber.

The man, whose identity is not known, was to be buried on Saturday.

Police had their hands full containing the “lawlessness” that prevailed over two days.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula warned: “Firm action will be taken to those who are found to be in possession of unlicensed firearms at the funeral and also those that use their legal firearms to fire gun salutes.”

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said there was a heavy police presence at Grange, Pietermaritzburg, to contain the situation, prevent criminal activities and arrest all those who commit criminal acts.

“This also includes searching suspicious people, vehicles and all those who will be found breaking the law will be dealt with harshly.

“Police will also be checking for stolen cars that are used for the spinning of tyres at the funeral.”