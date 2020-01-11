South Africa

Mourners pay tribute to dead KZN robber with gun salutes, spinning tyres and burning cars

11 January 2020 - 14:35 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
KZN police have confirmed that the car that was set on fire in Pietermaritzburg on Friday was stolen
KZN police have confirmed that the car that was set on fire in Pietermaritzburg on Friday was stolen
Image: Supplied

A woman was hijacked, cars were burnt, firearms illegally discharged and tyres spun in Pietermaritzburg on Friday allegedly as a tribute to a dead robber.

The man, whose identity is not known, was to be buried on Saturday.

Police had their hands full containing the “lawlessness” that prevailed over two days.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula warned: “Firm action will be taken to those who are found to be in possession of unlicensed firearms at the funeral and also those that use their legal firearms to fire gun salutes.”

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said there was a heavy police presence at Grange, Pietermaritzburg, to contain the situation, prevent criminal activities and arrest all those who commit criminal acts.

“This also includes searching suspicious people, vehicles and all those who will be found breaking the law will be dealt with harshly.

“Police will also be checking for stolen cars that are used for the spinning of tyres at the funeral.”

WATCH | Hijacked car set on fire in Pietermaritzburg

Police are investigating a case of carjacking after a car was stolen and set alight in Grange in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.
News
22 hours ago

Jula said three men aged between 40 and 45 were arrested on Friday for illegal possession of a firearm, discharging of a firearm as well as spinning a vehicle on the road surface.

“Another two suspects were arrested for an attempted carjacking at Pelham today. One of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. More arrests are expected,” he said.

Gwala said a woman was hijacked on Friday afternoon by two armed men.

“At gunpoint they forced her out of the vehicle and threw her handbag on the ground before fleeing the scene. The vehicle was later found burnt in Grange area.

“In another incident yesterday at 8pm, the complainant parked his vehicle at Pietermaritz Street. When he returned at 9.40pm, he discovered that his vehicle was missing. He immediately contacted the police and it was established that his vehicle was burnt at Slangspruit.”

Charges of carjacking and vehicle theft are being investigated.

MORE

Health MEC calls for stricter security after patient shot dead at Durban hospital

A patient who was killed execution style at a Durban hospital on Friday evening has been identified as a foreign national.
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Suspects arrested after car hijacking video goes viral

Two Durban men have been arrested for an attempted carjacking which went viral after being captured on a dashcam.
News
3 days ago

Patient shot in the head at Durban hospital

Police are on the hunt for two men who brazenly walked into a Durban hospital and allegedly shot dead a patient on Friday evening.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  3. Man in two pairs of trousers hid six cellphones at OR Tambo International South Africa
  4. 'You are better off dead' - musician Chicco Twala shouts at son suspected of ... South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X