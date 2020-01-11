No load-shedding expected on Saturday, says Eskom

No load-shedding is expected during the day on Saturday, Eskom announced.

However, it warned that there was a limited risk of load-shedding in the evening and on Sunday owing to the system remaining constrained and vulnerable.

“Thanks to some good work overnight from our teams, we have been able to deliver an improvement in the power system. As a consequence of this work we do not expect to implement load-shedding today.

“Our pumped storage schemes have been sufficiently replenished, and we continue to work to improve on the levels of diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators,” the power utility said in a statement.

But is said that owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remained vulnerable to unplanned outages or breakdowns which were at 13,000.