South Africa

Patient shot in the head at Durban hospital

11 January 2020 - 06:49 By Suthentira Govender
A 47-year-old man was shot in the head at a hospital in Durban on Friday evening.
A 47-year-old man was shot in the head at a hospital in Durban on Friday evening.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Police are on the hunt for two men who brazenly walked into a Durban hospital and allegedly shot and killed a patient on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place at 6.30pm at Clairwood Hospital, a state facility in the south of Durban.

"Two armed suspects entered the hospital in Clairwood and fatally shot a 47-year-old patient. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head," said Gwala.

The motive for the killing is not known at this stage and a case of murder is being investigated.

Most read

  1. We’re leaving SA, say holidaymakers after rock attack South Africa
  2. SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe South Africa
  3. Man in two pairs of trousers hid six cellphones at OR Tambo International South Africa
  4. R1m reward offered after cash van bombing in Gauteng South Africa
  5. 'You are better off dead' - musician Chicco Twala shouts at son suspected of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X