Mogale City mayor dies after short illness

Mogale City mayor Naga Patrick Lipudi died on Sunday morning aged 59.

According to Sabelo Ngwane, chief administration officer in the mayor’s office, Lupudi was in and out of hospital due to an illness the family could not disclose.

“He had been home recuperating but was readmitted on Saturday at Helen Joseph Hospital and died this morning [Sunday].

“His family is not taking the sudden death well,” Ngwane said.

The date of his funeral has not yet been confirmed.

Lipudi became mayor in 2017, when he replaced Michael Holenstein.