Numsa takes aim at 'incompetent' Eskom board and COO

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has launched an attack on the entire Eskom board, as well as chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer.

In a lengthy statement issued on Sunday by Irvin Jim, Numsa general secretary, the union said that while it welcomed the resignation and departure of the “economically conflicted” Jabu Mabuza it did “not buy his cheap tactic of simply taking the fall for misleading the president”.

“Our honest view is that the entire incompetent Eskom board must go including the COO, Jan Oberholzer, who has added absolutely no value except adding to the wage bill,” the statement read.

Mabuza resigned as chair of the Eskom board on Friday after reports that he had misled President Cyril Ramaphosa over the load-shedding saga.