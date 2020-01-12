OR Tambo in the dark due to Eskom transformer fire
OR Tambo International Airport was plunged into darkness after a transformer at a Kempton Park substation caught fire on Sunday morning.
The Ekurhuleni municipality confirmed that the airport was one of a number of places affected.
According to reports by commuters, the power outage caused major inconveniences. Many commuters took to Twitter to share their frustrations.
@ortambo_int flights delayed. Power down. Extended queues and only 2 staff working ? Really ? #acsa pic.twitter.com/Zv1bKrsAgg— Kamal Ramsingh (@cioanywhere) January 12, 2020
@ortambo_int— Richard Whalley (@old_merc_guy) January 12, 2020
Totally in darkness well to South Africa pic.twitter.com/mqEQKv3RS4
On Sunday morning, Eskom confirmed that a transformer had caught alight in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni.
“Eskom's transformer in Kempton Park caught fire affecting @City_Ekurhuleni customers. Ekurhuleni Emergency Services on site,” Eskom tweeted.
It said the cause of the fire would only be established once it was safe to investigate.
Emergency services could not be reached for comment on Sunday.
The municipality released video footage of the fire on its social media platforms:
An Eskom substation supplying power to the City's 66kV and 132kV networks is on fire, resulting in no power to Aston Manor, Cargo and Spartan substations in Kempton Park. pic.twitter.com/P6lZbdgwRl— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) January 12, 2020
The Airports Company SA was due to release a statement later on Sunday, but the official OR Tambo Twitter account said power had been restored.
Power has been restored. The airport is operational. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during the outage.— ORTambo (@ortambo_int) January 12, 2020