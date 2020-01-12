South Africa

Woman flung down embankment in 'horrific' Durban bike crash

12 January 2020 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE
A woman died when she was flung down an embankment after a Sunday morning bike crash west of Durban.
Image: Supplied


A woman died when she was flung from a motorbike which crashed into a bridge at Paradise Valley, west of Durban, on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson, the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was a passenger on the bike, which seemingly hit a bridge at the M13 off-ramp on the N3 freeway, between Durban and Pinetown.

“The passenger was ejected from the bike, and went over the barrier. [She fell] approximately 20m to 30m down an embankment into the ravine below. She has been declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

Jamieson said that the woman's body had been recovered from the ravine.

He added that the driver of the bike, also believed to be in his 50s, also died in the crash.

Earlier, paramedics were frantically trying to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown. Police and other authorities were on the scene.

