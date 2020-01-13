South Africa

Bumper bashed? You can now report minor road accidents online

13 January 2020 - 18:28 By Ernest Mabuza
Minor road accidents can now be reported online.
Image: 123RF/Cathy Yeulet

Over 450 people have already used a website allowing motorists to officially report minor accidents since it went live late in 2019.

The National Traffic Information System (Natis) Crash Report page allows motorists to record collisions without having to go into a police station.

The system automatically generates a report number for insurance claims.

However, motorists still need to report crashes in which anyone is injured or killed, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Motorists still have to report hit-and-run accidents to police, as well as incidents in which five or more vehicles are involved.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said crashes that are allowed to be recorded on the system were those that could generally be described as "bumper bashing" incidents.

"It is a crash in which there are no fatalities, but the vehicles is damaged in such a way that it requires repairs," he said.

By the end of Friday, 459 people had used the service.

