Firefighters battle huge blaze in Durban building
Firefighters battled to contain a raging fire that broke out in a building in Durban’s Maydon Wharf area on Monday.
Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said “multiple firefighters” had arrived on the scene with water carriers.
“The fire department is attacking the fire from all different angles. At this stage no injuries have been reported, but Rescue Care paramedics are standing by on the scene.
WATCH: Firemen battle to contain a building on fire in Durban's Maydon Wharf area. No injuries have been reported so far.— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) January 13, 2020
Video:Rescue Care Paramedics@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/J0SzXpFwxt
“The road has been closed to allow firefighters to fight the fire and to also allow more emergency vehicles in to assist.”
Jamieson said police have been called to the scene.