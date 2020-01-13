South Africa

Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein

13 January 2020 - 07:04 By Iavan Pijoos
Officers pounced on the flat in Nelson Mandela Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Officers pounced on the flat in Nelson Mandela Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Image: 123RF / Rafaelbenari

A 14-year-old girl was among 10 people rescued from a “brothel” in Bloemfontein, the provincial Hawks said on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said officers pounced on a flat in Nelson Mandela Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Steyn said a 27-year-old man, nine women and the girl were found at the flat. The females were alleged to be prostitutes.

Officers discovered 24 small packets of drugs, condoms and pipes used to smoke the drugs.

Steyn said there was also a journal with names and the amounts of money each of them allegedly made a day.

The women and the girl were rescued. while the man was arrested.

He is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

MORE

WATCH | Brazen, bold and booming: Prostitution in Witbank

Three words sum up the murky world of prostitution in Witbank: brazen, bold and booming.
News
1 month ago

Springs brothel owner gets multiple life terms for human trafficking

Government has welcomed the Pretoria High Court’s landmark ruling handed down to Ediozi Odi, who received six life sentences and an additional 129 ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  2. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  3. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  4. WATCH | Motorists caught in floods following Mpumalanga downpours South Africa
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X