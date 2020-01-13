Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein

A 14-year-old girl was among 10 people rescued from a “brothel” in Bloemfontein, the provincial Hawks said on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said officers pounced on a flat in Nelson Mandela Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Steyn said a 27-year-old man, nine women and the girl were found at the flat. The females were alleged to be prostitutes.

Officers discovered 24 small packets of drugs, condoms and pipes used to smoke the drugs.

Steyn said there was also a journal with names and the amounts of money each of them allegedly made a day.

The women and the girl were rescued. while the man was arrested.

He is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.