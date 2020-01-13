South Africa

'It's not the end, try something else': Mamokgethi Phakeng to unsuccessful matriculants

13 January 2020 - 06:44 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mamokgethi Phakeng says matriculants who did not get good results must consider other options.
Mamokgethi Phakeng says matriculants who did not get good results must consider other options.
Image: Esa Alexander

“Don't glorify any varsity. Getting a diploma pass or not being admitted to UCT is not the end of the world.” This is what Mamokgethi Phakeng, vice-chancellor at the University of Cape Town (UCT), has said to matriculants.

Phakeng also advised former pupils to consider other alternatives to success.

The class of 2019 IEB and NSC examination results were released on Monday and Tuesday last week.

Announcing them on Tuesday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said she was pleased that the national pass rate had increased from 78.2% in 2018 to 81.3% in 2019.

MORE

Matric success: hanging in there is what it's about

Anesu Jahura spoke to some of his fellow matriculants about their experiences in the tumultuous milestone year that is grade 12
News
1 day ago

Award for matriculant who pushed wheelchair-bound friend to classes

Mosiya Radebe shared the limelight with some of KwaZulu-Natal’s best-performing matriculants, but not because he scored brilliantly or topped his ...
News
1 day ago

Options for 'missing middle' to fund studies

Shop around to get the student loan you and your folks can afford
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  2. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  3. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  4. WATCH | Motorists caught in floods following Mpumalanga downpours South Africa
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X