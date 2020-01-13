'It's not the end, try something else': Mamokgethi Phakeng to unsuccessful matriculants
“Don't glorify any varsity. Getting a diploma pass or not being admitted to UCT is not the end of the world.” This is what Mamokgethi Phakeng, vice-chancellor at the University of Cape Town (UCT), has said to matriculants.
Phakeng also advised former pupils to consider other alternatives to success.
Never glorify any varsity. Getting a diploma pass or not being admitted to UCT is not the end of the world. There’e many successful people who, like me, didn’t study at UCT & have done very well in their careers. If you dont get accepted dont think its the end, try something else pic.twitter.com/tUNsCuGYMy— FabAcademic (@FabAcademic) January 11, 2020
The class of 2019 IEB and NSC examination results were released on Monday and Tuesday last week.
Announcing them on Tuesday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said she was pleased that the national pass rate had increased from 78.2% in 2018 to 81.3% in 2019.