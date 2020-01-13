South Africa

KZN traffic officer caught on camera 'stealing cellphone' at food outlet

13 January 2020 - 15:25 By Orrin Singh
A screenshot from CCTV footage of a KZN traffic officer in full uniform allegedly stealing a cellphone at a Nandos outlet in Pietermaritzburg.
A screenshot from CCTV footage of a KZN traffic officer in full uniform allegedly stealing a cellphone at a Nandos outlet in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Screenshot

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer who was caught on CCTV cameras allegedly stealing a cellphone at a Pietermaritzburg food outlet has been suspended by the transport department.

CCTV footage of the public transport enforcement unit officer allegedly stealing a cellphone from the counter at a Nandos outlet went viral on social media last week. 

In the video the officer can be seen looking around suspiciously before setting his sights on a cellphone on the front counter at the restaurant.

He then quickly grabs the cellphone before slipping it into his pants pocket. 

In a statement on Monday, the provincial transport department said the officer in question had been served with a letter of suspension pending an internal investigation and a criminal case which is being investigated by the police.

The department said it had launched an internal investigation and had met the management of the fast food outlet to verify the authenticity of the video, and was  considering taking tougher action since the officer was in full uniform.

"The officer has since taken leave. However, he was served with a notice of suspension. This  follows a letter written by the department last week affording him the opportunity to give his version of the story and for him to give reasons why he should not be suspended."

Head of department Sibusiso Gumbi described the allegation  as embarrassing to the law enforcement fraternity and tarnishing the department’s reputation.

“We view this video footage very seriously. The alleged action by the traffic officer tarnishes the image of the department and discredits the moral standing of our enforcement authorities in public."

He said law enforcement officers, by virtue of their oath, must be beyond reproach and must always be exemplary, even when they are off duty.

"This suspension will send a strong message that this department will not tolerate corruption or any form of crime. We are also working in collaboration with the police to ensure finalisation of this matter is expedited."

"The department has vowed to act against any traffic officer who is involved in fraud or corruption," he said. 

Fikile Mbalula blasts 'crooked' metro cops, 'drunk driving' police officer

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned lawlessness on the roads - by those who are paid to uphold the law.
News
2 weeks ago

Fake 'policeman' nabbed at roadblock

A suspect was caught with a stolen police firearm, police-issue handcuffs as well as a police reflector jacket and bulletproof vest on Saturday night.
News
2 weeks ago

KZN education department ready to welcome 2.8m pupils for new school year

The KwaZulu-Natal education department says it's all systems go for the 2020 academic year as they prepare to welcome 2.8-million pupils on Wednesday.
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  2. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  3. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  4. WATCH | Motorists caught in floods following Mpumalanga downpours South Africa
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X