Man critical after microlight crash on Free State farm

13 January 2020 - 08:04 By Iavan Pijoos
Image: Trauma Response Africa

A 57-year-old man was in a serious condition after his microlight crashed on his farm between Brandfort and Theunissen in the Free State on Sunday.

Trauma Response Africa said the crash happened at about 6pm.

The wreckage was discovered by a family member, who alerted emergency services.

The man was treated and airlifted to Rosepark Hospital in Bloemfontein by the Free State department of health helicopter.

The cause of the accident was unknown.

