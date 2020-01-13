Municipal official accused of falsifying qualifications for R1m job

A senior official at Dihlabeng local municipality has been accused of falsifying her qualifications to land a plush job in the embattled eastern Free State municipality.

Seipati Mavis Mabula, the director of corporate services in the municipality, allegedly submitted a fraudulent bachelor of administration degree that did not contain the day on which she received it, or a certificate number.

Her position sees her raking in an annual salary of between R900,000 and R1.1m.

A confidential report compiled by the office of the auditor-general (AG), which Sowetan has seen, flagged Mabula's qualifications after he picked up discrepancies in a copy of a degree that she provided to substantiate her application.

The management report, dated June 30 2019, stated that Mabula's degree could not be validated.

Her responsibilities include developing organisational policies and procedures.

“I was also unable to confirm subjects successfully completed, as the employee academic record was not included in the employee file,” read the report.

It indicated that the municipality's management failed to implement adequate validation controls for certificates submitted in support of academic qualifications.

Mabula told Sowetan she obtained her qualification at the University of the Free State's QwaQwa campus. At the time, it was a satellite campus of the University of the North (now Limpopo).