Notorious 'Silence' hacking group targeting banks in sub-Saharan Africa

A global cyber security company warned on Monday that its researchers had flagged thousands of notifications of attacks on major banks in sub-Saharan Africa.

Kaspersky said the malware used in the attacks indicated the threat most likely emanated from the infamous Silence hacking group, known to be responsible for the theft of millions of dollars from banks across the world.

“The attacks detected began in the first week of January 2020 and indicated the threat actors are about to begin the final stage of their operation and cash out the funds. To date, the attacks are ongoing and persist in targeting large banks in several countries,” Kaspersky said.