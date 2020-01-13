Pilot and passenger die in plane crash in Springs

Two people died when their two-seater aircraft crashed in Springs on Sunday, Ekurhuleni disaster management services said.

EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said they were called to the scene in Mimosa Avenue in New Era after 6pm.

He said paramedics declared the pilot and a passenger dead on the scene.

“It is alleged that the aircraft was approaching the landing strip in the nearby Springs air field prior the incident.

“Both patients were found inside the wreckage when paramedics and rescuers arrived on scene,” Ntladi said.