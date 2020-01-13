South Africa

Pilot and passenger die in plane crash in Springs

13 January 2020 - 06:55 By Iavan Pijoos
Paramedics declared the two dead on the scene.
Paramedics declared the two dead on the scene.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Two people died when their two-seater aircraft crashed in Springs on Sunday, Ekurhuleni disaster management services said.

EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said they were called to the scene in Mimosa Avenue in New Era after 6pm.

He said paramedics declared the pilot and a passenger dead on the scene.

“It is alleged that the aircraft was approaching the landing strip in the nearby Springs air field prior the incident.

“Both patients were found inside the wreckage when paramedics and rescuers arrived on scene,” Ntladi said.    

MORE

Parliament wants 'full report' into military plane crash in the DRC

Parliament wants a full report into the SA Air Force plane crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last week.
Politics
23 hours ago

SA Air Force plane crash lands and catches fire in DRC - 67 people safe

A SA Air Force transport aircraft appeared to have crashed and partially caught fire during landing on Thursday at Goma airport in the eastern ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  2. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  3. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  4. WATCH | Motorists caught in floods following Mpumalanga downpours South Africa
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X