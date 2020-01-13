South Africa

SA needs deep structural reforms or it's 'game over', says Tito Mboweni

13 January 2020 - 12:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says SA is headed for junk status if it doesn't change its economic policies soon.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says SA is headed for junk status if it doesn't change its economic policies soon.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Tito Mboweni is dismayed with SA's economy and has called for the country to rid itself of “structural reforms inertia”.

In a series of tweets, the finance minister said it was time for SA to get moving by taking “many steps at a time”.

Referring to himself as a contrarian, he added: “Throughout history, those who wanted to change society have not been conformists but contrarians. I am on the faction of contrarians.”

Mboweni said the country was headed for “game over” if structural reforms were not implemented.

“Stay as you are and you are downgraded to junk status,” he added.

Reactions

Mboweni's frustrations were met with mixed reactions on Twitter.

Here is a snapshot:

MORE

Ramaphosa's speech lacks details of how he will address SA problems - analyst

Ramaphosa dusts off last year's plan to revitalise economy
News
1 day ago

SA economy shrinks 0.6% in third quarter, surprising even pessimists

This is likely to raise fears that SA may manage only marginal growth, if any, for the full year
Business
1 month ago

Cost-cutting 'sacrifices' announced for government's bigwigs

There will be no more security upgrades in ministers’ private homes, no more business class flights and a reduction in the number of ministerial ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  2. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  3. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  4. WATCH | Motorists caught in floods following Mpumalanga downpours South Africa
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X