South Africa

Six people collapse after ingesting 'unknown substance' in Cape Town

13 January 2020 - 15:59 By TANYA FARBER
Paramedics treat some of the people who collapsed in Wetton on Monday.
Paramedics treat some of the people who collapsed in Wetton on Monday.
Image: City of Cape Town

Six people collapsed and were taken to hospital - five of them in a critical condition - after apparently ingesting an unknown substance in the Cape Town suburb of Wetton on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said the ambulance service was initially alerted to several people in desperate need of help.

“It is believed to have been some sort of poisoning incident. All those affected had ingested some sort of substance which is not yet known,” he told TimesLIVE.

It is not known if the victims were related or knew one another.

Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “City law enforcement officers on patrol in Wetton were alerted to an incident in which three males and one female had collapsed at a bus stop.”

He said the victims received medical attention at the scene by paramedics, adding that “one of them was experiencing convulsions”.

Four children die after eating poisoned substance on dump site

Four children have died after they consumed a toxic substance at a dump site in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, police said on Tuesday morning
News
6 days ago

As the paramedics were treating them, another person was reported lying on the pavement in nearby Walnut Road and a sixth had collapsed on the corner of St Joseph’s Road and Wetton Road.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care," said Meiring.

READ MORE:

Manhunt launched after five lions poisoned, decapitated and left for dead

Five lions were found dead, some decapitated and some with their paws cut off and teeth removed, in Northam, Limpopo, on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Paramedic left temporarily blinded in KZN ambulance robbery

An ambulance assistant was left temporarily blinded after he was sprayed with a liquid during an ambulance robbery in Ntuzuma E section, north of ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  2. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  3. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  4. WATCH | Motorists caught in floods following Mpumalanga downpours South Africa
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X