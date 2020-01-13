Tito Mboweni calls for the removal of Lesotho border, Twitter divided
Minister of finance Tito Mboweni has sparked a debate on Twitter, after he called on Mzansi and Lesotho to “remove the border”.
Mboweni, who is known as Tweeto Mboweni on the social media site, said Lesotho should open its border to a “co-federal” state with SA.
He was commenting on the political crisis in that country.
In a series of tweets, Mboweni said those who think the Southern African Development Community (SADC) or some political internal goodwill will solve the crisis don’t understand the political economy of Lesotho or its people.
He also said party political systems in Lesotho were “a terrible chapter in the political life of the Left”, adding that they were created in the name of “democratic centralism”.
“Mutually agree to remove borders and create a democratic co-federation,” he said in one tweet.
Lesotho Political Crisis:Those who think that SADC or some political internal goodwill will solve this crisis don’t understand both the political economy of the Lesotho State or the political economy of Lesotho society. My view:the solution is southern African.Remove the border!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 12, 2020
Lesotho Political Crisis: Anybody who thinks that they will annex Lesotho should talk to me. We, BaSotho will never countenance such thing. Mutually agree to remove borders and create a democratic Co-Federation. Yes. Me, on the side of BaSotho.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 12, 2020
Party political systems which stifle their members’ views are repeating Stalinism, a terrible chapter in the political life of the Left. This was done in the name of : “ DEMOCRATIC CENTRALISM “.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 12, 2020
Lesotho: A Political Crisis or a typical winter’s day? Most of the key people involved here in these developments were either comrades or adversaries or classmates at the National University of Lesotho in the 1980s. SLF, SDF, CASSAS, etc. What we do when we grow up!! Amazing.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 12, 2020
Many people welcomed Mboweni’s remarks, while some criticised him.
