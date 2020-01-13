WATCH | Duduzane Zuma steals the show at ANC'S 108th birthday celebration

If social media is anything to go by, it is safe to say that many folks paid more attention to the appearance of Duduzane Zuma at the ANC's birthday celebration in Kimberley at the weekend than they did to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son attended the 108th-anniversary event at Tafel Lager Park Stadium and managed to steal some of the party's limelight.

In a viral video on Twitter, Duduzane can be seen being welcomed. More than five bodyguards in black suits can be viewed close to him, as the man of the hour moves from corner to corner, enjoying the spotlight.