WATCH | Duduzane Zuma steals the show at ANC'S 108th birthday celebration
If social media is anything to go by, it is safe to say that many folks paid more attention to the appearance of Duduzane Zuma at the ANC's birthday celebration in Kimberley at the weekend than they did to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s son attended the 108th-anniversary event at Tafel Lager Park Stadium and managed to steal some of the party's limelight.
In a viral video on Twitter, Duduzane can be seen being welcomed. More than five bodyguards in black suits can be viewed close to him, as the man of the hour moves from corner to corner, enjoying the spotlight.
Duduzane has he's Father's Charm Charisma & Presence 👌🏽👏🏽😎✊🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Oe5xuYIjQI— 👑King Mabaso 👑💧 🇿🇦 (@SizweBebe) January 11, 2020
Soon afterwards, Duduzane topped the Twitter trends list, as many gushed over him.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
Yeyi inhle imbewu ka-Zuma Madoda😭😭😭 The walk, style , confidence, body structure, smile hle ,angisayiphathi ke when he talk Lord Khutsi angiye enkandla n pay Lobola straight 😂😂😂 honestly that video should be 2 minutes max 😂 16 seconds is not enough 😻😻😻 #DuduzaneZuma— Thandeka (@Thandekamabuz) January 11, 2020
Other gender when they see #DuduzaneZuma 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bl9figWQBB— Dungi (@danny_dungi) January 11, 2020
#DuduzaneZuma— Mercy's Advocate (@Adalisah3) January 11, 2020
I remember when I was at the garage doing promotions Duduzane Zuma walked by and instead of buying he gave me R2000 and said I should keep the package 😢😭😢😭😢Such a great guy. He smells lovely too ladies. pic.twitter.com/yjqBkiXnN6
It's clear that there's only one man in SA that knows how to walk🔥#DuduzaneZuma— Miss.Dhlamini🇿🇦 (@Leonorah_29) January 11, 2020
Duduzane Zuma is the only man who is allowed to have a mohawk— ✋🏽Still Taken✋🏽 (@SheIsHloni) January 10, 2020
Seeing #DuduzaneZuma trending for merely just walking,should show you there are different levels to this life thing. Some people are God's favourite & others are just here to breathe through the wound 🤞— Thandeka Nkosi (@TeedeekayNkosi) January 11, 2020
I hope our men are taking notes. We need you to start breathing like Duduzane tuu.. Walk the way he does... Just be him 😭#DuduzaneZuma— Ntsako M (@Eu_Mash_) January 11, 2020
On behalf of Southy women, I'd like to thank @PhagoAmos for the excellent work that he did yesterday in Kimberly. Thank you for the wonderful footage and finally putting the women of this country's interest first. 😄🤗❤️ #DuduzaneZuma— Duduzani Zuma's second wife❣️😍 (@leendiewear) January 11, 2020
When I say Zulu men are my type this is the type I'm talking about #DuduzaneZuma pic.twitter.com/HmVqWaKxHQ— zinhle zee ndimande (@ZeeNdimande) January 11, 2020