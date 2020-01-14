2,266 weapons surrendered so far during amnesty, says police minister Bheki Cele

“He is one of thousands of South Africans who have taken heed of the SAPS call to present themselves at various police stations and surrender their illegally possessed or unwanted firearms,” said Cele.

The amnesty period runs until the end of May.

“Firearms remain the enemy of our society and we as the SAPS must do all in our powers to protect communities from these illegally acquired weapons.

“The declaration of this amnesty period is in the interest of the public and I believe it will make a dent in dealing decisively with the excess of illegal firearms and unwanted firearms that end up in the wrong hands,” Cele added.