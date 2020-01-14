South Africa

2,266 weapons surrendered so far during amnesty, says police minister Bheki Cele

14 January 2020 - 12:35 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Bheki Cele says that once the grace period ends on May 31, the police will show no mercy to those who had not taken advantage of the amnesty.
Bheki Cele says that once the grace period ends on May 31, the police will show no mercy to those who had not taken advantage of the amnesty.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

In less than 50 days since the firearm amnesty period started, 2,266 firearms had been surrendered to various police stations across all provinces, said police minister Bheki Cele.

He was speaking at Linden police station, Johannesburg, where a firearm dealer, Chris van der Bergh, handed over 298 unwanted firearms. Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole were also present.

Chris van der Bergh with minister Bheki Cele during the handover.
Chris van der Bergh with minister Bheki Cele during the handover.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Van der Bergh handed in 190 handguns, 60 rifles, 48 shotguns and 2,984 rounds of ammunition.

“He is one of thousands of South Africans who have taken heed of the SAPS call to present themselves at various police stations and surrender their illegally possessed or unwanted firearms,” said Cele.

The amnesty period runs until the end of May.

“Firearms remain the enemy of our society and we as the SAPS must do all in our powers to protect communities from these illegally acquired weapons.

“The declaration of this amnesty period is in the interest of the public and I believe it will make a dent in dealing decisively with the excess of illegal firearms and unwanted firearms that end up in the wrong hands,” Cele added.

Gauteng had the most guns surrendered so far, with the North West the fewest.

Guns surrended per province

Gauteng 527

Western Cape: 514

KZN: 309

Eastern Cape:  189

Limpopo: 252

Mpumalanga: 173

Free State: 163

Northern Cape: 48

North West: 91

Cele said 31,382 rounds of ammunition were now in police hands.

“These numbers keep on growing daily. It is clear South Africans are taking up the call to take part in the amnesty and remove illegal and unwanted firearms from our streets.”

The police minister said once the grace period ended, the police would show no mercy to those who had not taken advantage of the amnesty.

All the surrendered weapons received would be subjected to ballistic testing.

“It is important to note that during this amnesty period there will be no indemnity for firearms handed over which have been used to commit a crime,” said Cele.

“A detective investigative team has been established to investigate cases of firearms linked to crimes,” the minister said.

MORE

Grim new year's harvest confirms what we knew — we have a gun problem

If it wasn’t already clear, it is now: SA has a gun problem. And a violence problem. And we kill each other when we’re having fun.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  2. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  3. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  4. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X