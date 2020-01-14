Disgraced data company Cambridge Analytica had SA in its sights

South Africa was “definitely on the radar” of Cambridge Analytica, the UK-based political consultancy firm forced to close its doors amid a storm of controversy in 2018.

The data company, which misappropriated 87-million Facebook profiles as part of its data collection processes, has come to prominence again after an anonymous Twitter account, @HindSightFiles, began leaking documents relating to its work on New Year’s Day.

More than 100,000 documents are set to be released in the coming months, reports DispatchLIVE.

Cambridge Analytica gained notoriety for mining people's Facebook data to systematically target voters for US President Donald Trump, but it was equally active in many other parts of the world, including Africa.

While this was known, specifics of these operations were not.

But now the new leaks, which include e-mail correspondence, prospectuses sent to foreign governments and details of political strategies, have highlighted the magnitude of the company’s services to mine voter habits online and influence elections.