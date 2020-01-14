KZN girl missing, nine rescued after disastrous beach visit

Nine people were rescued and the search is still on for five-year-old girl after they were swept out to sea by rip currents in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Quentin Power, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Ballito said crew were dispatched to the Tugela area after they received a report that a number of people had been swept out to sea.

“It is believed that a group from Hluluwe were visiting the beach when the incident happened.

“On our arrival on the scene we found the duty lifeguards had rescued nine people in the surfline. They were not injured.”

However, a five-year-old child was missing.

“Lifeguards had initiated a search for the missing child. We joined the lifeguards in the search,” said Power.

Despite an extensive search, the child was not found.

“Police continued the search on Monday,” he added.