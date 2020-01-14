South Africa

KZN girl missing, nine rescued after disastrous beach visit

14 January 2020 - 10:22 By Suthentira Govender
The nine who were rescued were not injured, but a five-year-old is still missing.
The nine who were rescued were not injured, but a five-year-old is still missing.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

Nine people were rescued and the search is still on for five-year-old girl after they were swept out to sea by rip currents in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Quentin Power, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Ballito said crew were dispatched to the Tugela area after they received a report that a number of people had been swept out to sea.

“It is believed that a group from Hluluwe were visiting the beach when the incident happened.

“On our arrival on the scene we found the duty lifeguards had rescued nine people in the surfline. They were not injured.”

However, a five-year-old child was missing.

“Lifeguards had initiated a search for the missing child. We joined the lifeguards in the search,” said Power.

Despite an extensive search, the child was not found.

“Police continued the search on Monday,” he added.

MORE

Teenager drowns, two missing at sea in Port Elizabeth

A 18-year-old boy drowned and two others were still missing at sea at Wells Estate Beach in Port Elizabeth
News
5 days ago

Brazilian crewman dies, five rescued by air force near Durban

A Brazilian crewman died and five others were airlifted by the SA Air Force near Durban on Tuesday after an accident on their ship
News
6 days ago

Doctors on holiday try to save bather rescued by Good Samaritan

Efforts by three doctors to save a young man’s life after he had been swept away by rip currents while swimming at Betty’s Bay beach were ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  2. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  3. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  4. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  5. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X