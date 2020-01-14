Nightmare start to 2020 for thousands of Cape Town commuters

It’s been a nightmare start to 2020 for thousands of long-suffering Cape Town commuters, with Metrorail’s central line and the MyCiTi N2 bus service still suspended — and no sign that the services will be restored any time soon.

The City of Cape Town has no time frame for the reintroduction of the N2 express service to Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain from the city centre. The service was suspended in June last year after a quarrel between the shareholders of the N2 Express company, the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta), the Route 6 Taxi Association and the Golden Arrow Bus Service.

According to the city’s mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase, approximately 4,000 commuters use the service daily.

Luyanda Mtamzeli, from Ilitha Park in Khayelitsha, used the MyCiTi bus service to get to work in Cape Town. He said he had heard rumours about the reason for the suspension, “but I do not know what the truth is”.

He used to spend R450 a month to load his MyCiTi bus card. Now he spends more than R1,000 a month to get to work by taxi. He takes one minibus taxi from Ilitha Park to the Site C taxi rank, then another from Site C to the city centre.