Should he stay or should he go? Pravin Gordhan has Mzansi all a Twitter

Calls for the removal of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan have sparked a debate online and divided social media.

This after Gordhan was called out by EFF leader Julius Malema, who said the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona) will be disrupted should President Cyril Ramaphosa not remove the minister.

TimesLIVE reported that Malema made the threats during his address in the North West on Sunday.

“I want to tell Cyril Ramaphosa today that if he can’t fire Pravin before the state of the nation address, the state of the nation address shall be about Pravin.

“We will stand up there. We will stop him from speaking. We will tell him you must fire Pravin because we must protect SA’s assets. If Ramaphosa is not prepared to protect our assets by firing Pravin, then Ramaphosa must go.”