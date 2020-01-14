Should he stay or should he go? Pravin Gordhan has Mzansi all a Twitter
Calls for the removal of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan have sparked a debate online and divided social media.
This after Gordhan was called out by EFF leader Julius Malema, who said the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona) will be disrupted should President Cyril Ramaphosa not remove the minister.
TimesLIVE reported that Malema made the threats during his address in the North West on Sunday.
“I want to tell Cyril Ramaphosa today that if he can’t fire Pravin before the state of the nation address, the state of the nation address shall be about Pravin.
“We will stand up there. We will stop him from speaking. We will tell him you must fire Pravin because we must protect SA’s assets. If Ramaphosa is not prepared to protect our assets by firing Pravin, then Ramaphosa must go.”
Malema's call comes after deputy president David Mabuza said Gordhan “mislead” Ramaphosa about the situation at Eskom.
“They’ve misled the president, but right from the day we went there with the president I insisted on maintenance. Maintenance of these power stations is very important,” Mabuza said.
On Twitter, many who have been dissatisfied with the services of key state-owned entities joined the online debate, calling for the axing of Gordhan.
Black First Land First (BLF) started a petition to Ramaphosa to have Gordhan removed. So far, more than 1,000 people have signed.
“For load-shedding to end, Pravin Gordhan must go. There are competent and tested South Africans who can end load-shedding again, namely Dr Ben Ngubane, Brain Molefe, and Matshela Koko, but they won’t be asked to come and rescue Eskom because Gordhan considers these patriots as his opponents.
“The consequence of it all is the continued load-shedding by misleading the president and the nation.”
However, others said the call was a baseless attack.
Here is what Tweeps had to say.
Pravin Gordhan must go. The country can't be held at ransom by one man. @MYANC needs to put South Africans first.— Nhlakah (@WaazaniaR) January 13, 2020
Pravin Gordhan is not going to go down without a fight,we must be prepared because he is going down,I fill sorry for those who received money from that CR17 money dishing project— Nathi Sithole (@Nathi_MfokaJobe) January 13, 2020
Why is it that ANC supporters are willing to bring old news just to attack Julius Malema when they he's correct to say Pravin must go but people aren't willing to research on why we say Pravin Gordan must go? Why must they turn the blind eye to their elders ruining the nation pic.twitter.com/UhV9JwdSpG— @Mbuyiseni_Ndlozi | Fan Page Account (@NdloziDr) January 13, 2020
#PravinMustGo Jamnadas is time you have been trying so hard to silence those who oppose you political. He is confession that you tried to poison this fellow comrade pic.twitter.com/pHMhcQImK8— BlackCulture (@BlackCulture_HM) January 13, 2020
#PravinMustGo #PravinMustFall— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) January 13, 2020
Pravin Gordhan fundraised millions of Rands for the #CR17 Campaign even got money abroad; now Ramaphosa must choose between him or the people of South Africa 🤷🏽♂️
Singing the imaginary "state capture" chorus won't help them now pic.twitter.com/SHddvbFps4
When Supra Mahumapelo’s Son, Oarabile got a R1.5 Million bursary from Denel— Great Zulu👑 (@SuperiorZulu) January 13, 2020
*ANC called for Supra to resign
When Pravin Gordhan’s daughter, Anisha got a R10 Million Tender from Treasury when Pravin was finance minister
*ANC didn’t called for Pravin to resign#PravinMustGo
@CyrilRamaphosa you still have a chance to avoid 2017 embarrassment. Your task is very easy #PravinMustGo, if you think it's a joke you don't know what's coming there's no turning back, release Pravin Gordhan to make your life easy. pic.twitter.com/xkvICISjj9— Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) January 14, 2020
Pravin is a thorn in the flesh for the corrupt Malema! His primary motive to remove Pravin is due to fear! Fear that his backers the cigarette smugglers may be prosecuted, fear that he will be prosecuted for his role in the VBS looting etc. It’s all about fear. What a wet! https://t.co/2SIA5iehTN— Fox Mike (@pyrethrum58) January 13, 2020