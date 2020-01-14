South Africa

Teenager raped, forced to withdraw cash in KZN north coast farm attack

14 January 2020 - 12:55 By Orrin Singh
A KwaZulu-Natal family say they were attacked by three men on their north coast farm.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

Police have launched a manhunt for three men after a farm attack in Glendale, north of Durban, last week.

According to police, the balaclava-clad trio entered the home at 11pm on Thursday, wielding a knife and crowbar.

“The complainant alleged that the suspects tied them up with extension cords, threatened to kill them and took four cellphones and a laptop,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The men then allegedly forced a 19-year-old woman to drive them to Umvoti Plaza, where they ordered her to withdraw cash.

“They instructed her to drive towards Tinley Manor, where two males raped her and ordered her to drop them off at the corner of R102 and Glendale Road. They left on foot.”

Mbele said charges of robbery, rape and theft were opened at Glendale police station.

