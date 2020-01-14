Tied-up reverend, 83, found dead in North West

An investigation is under way into the death of an 83-year-old reverend whose body was discovered in his house on a church property in the North West.

Rev Joseph Hollanders was found, with his hands and feet tied, in Bodibe village by a community member who alerted police on Monday.

“The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage, and a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident, describing it as horrendous.

Myburgh urged members of the community to team up with the police and ensure the perpetrators were brought to book.

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer W/O Robert Moshwang on 082 416 0763 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.