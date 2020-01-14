South Africa

WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court

14 January 2020 - 11:32 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A video of a fight at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga is doing the rounds on social media.
Chaos erupted at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga on Friday when a fight broke out in the food court. 

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the altercation starts between two people, but spreads as more people join  the scuffle. Older men and women, carrying children, are also shoved.  It is unclear what started the ruckus. 

In a statement, the mall said: “Gateway management confirms an altercation broke out between two adult males after a disagreement between them on Friday evening. According to reports, there were no injuries and the parties left of their own accord.”

