South Africa

WATCH LIVE: Richard Maponya laid to rest

Feed expected to start at 8am

14 January 2020 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE

Richard Maponya will be laid to rest on Tuesday. The businessman from Soweto died on January 6 after a short illness.

Maponya was renowned for building a business empire despite apartheid-era restrictions.

He was the founding president of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc), which was started in 1964 to serve the interests of small businesses.

The most visible sign of Maponya's success is his 65,000m² Maponya Mall in Soweto.

He was 99 years old.

READ MORE

Richard Maponya: The entrepreneur apartheid couldn’t stop

Richard Maponya, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 99, rose from the dusty streets of a small village in Limpopo to become one of SA’s ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Ntate Richard Maponya, the grandfather of black business in SA, dies aged 99

Entrepreneur and property developer Ntate Richard Maponya died in the early hours of Monday morning
News
1 week ago

