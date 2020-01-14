South Africa

Zindzi Mandela laughs off Madiba 'conspiracy theories'

14 January 2020 - 10:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni
SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela.
Image: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

Nelson Mandela's daughter, Zindzi Mandela, has laughed off a conspiracy theory that the former president died at 67 and was replaced with a “clone”.

This after the internet exploded in a heated argument over a post on social media by Twitter user @DMlamla.

In a series of tweets, the user said this was the reason people celebrated 67 Minutes on July 18 each year.

He went as far as saying that the person the world thought it knew and loved as Mandela was replaced by an actor.

“The Mandela that we knew all along was a man named Gibson Mkanda, trained and cloned (by the Illuminati) to act as the real Mandela.”

Mandela died on December 5 2013. He spent 27 years in prison before becoming SA's first post-apartheid president.

Zindzi, however, was having none of it.

She said the psychiatrist of the user who started the thread and added “evidence” to support his theory “may not be aware that (s) he has access to social media”.

