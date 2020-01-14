Zindzi Mandela laughs off Madiba 'conspiracy theories'

Nelson Mandela's daughter, Zindzi Mandela, has laughed off a conspiracy theory that the former president died at 67 and was replaced with a “clone”.

This after the internet exploded in a heated argument over a post on social media by Twitter user @DMlamla.

In a series of tweets, the user said this was the reason people celebrated 67 Minutes on July 18 each year.

He went as far as saying that the person the world thought it knew and loved as Mandela was replaced by an actor.

“The Mandela that we knew all along was a man named Gibson Mkanda, trained and cloned (by the Illuminati) to act as the real Mandela.”