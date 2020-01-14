Zindzi Mandela laughs off Madiba 'conspiracy theories'
Nelson Mandela's daughter, Zindzi Mandela, has laughed off a conspiracy theory that the former president died at 67 and was replaced with a “clone”.
This after the internet exploded in a heated argument over a post on social media by Twitter user @DMlamla.
In a series of tweets, the user said this was the reason people celebrated 67 Minutes on July 18 each year.
He went as far as saying that the person the world thought it knew and loved as Mandela was replaced by an actor.
“The Mandela that we knew all along was a man named Gibson Mkanda, trained and cloned (by the Illuminati) to act as the real Mandela.”
Apparently The Real Reason Why We're Celebrating 67 Minutes On 18th Of July Is Because He Died In 1985 Aged 67. The Mandela That We Knew All Along Was A Man Named Gibson Mkanda Trained And Cloned (By The Illuminati) To Act As The Real Mandela..— Dee Mula (@DMlamla) January 12, 2020
Thread... pic.twitter.com/6DRIwFUI2e
Mandela died on December 5 2013. He spent 27 years in prison before becoming SA's first post-apartheid president.
Zindzi, however, was having none of it.
I've tried my best to focus on family and loved ones, give social media a break, etc and now ThIS😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/PF0rMrpcIQ— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) January 12, 2020
She said the psychiatrist of the user who started the thread and added “evidence” to support his theory “may not be aware that (s) he has access to social media”.
This person's psychiatrist may not be aware that (s)he has access to social media. They must remove that privilege forthwith😊and double the dosage. https://t.co/Y6qcAGQmxj— Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) January 12, 2020