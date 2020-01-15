Cape Town municipal cop accused of killing constable to appear in court

A Cape Town law enforcement officer fingered in a shooting that left undercover policeman Const Thando Sigcu dead will appear in court soon.

Sources told TimesLIVE that the officer, who cannot be named until he appears in court, will appear in Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday on a murder charge.

“Investigations are under way and there's certain information that is being gathered. He is not appearing today; it will happen in due course,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the city said it would provide legal assistance to its officer.

“The city has been in contact with the Hawks and we have not received any notification about a court appearance for [Thursday],” said Richard Bosman, the city’s executive director for safety and security.

“The city is providing legal assistance to the officer. He has been removed from operational duties and there has been no suspension effected.”