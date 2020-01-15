South Africa

Durban girl critical after car hit her on first day back at school

15 January 2020 - 16:34 By Suthentira Govender
A Durban girl is in hospital after she was knocked down in Asherville on Wednesday.
A Durban girl is in hospital after she was knocked down in Asherville on Wednesday.
Image: Nils Versemann/ 123rf

An 11-year-old Durban girl is fighting for her life after being run over by a motorist while returning home from her first day back at school on Wednesday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident took place in the Asherville area.

"The girl was on her way home from school when she was knocked down by a light motor vehicle. She sustained multiple injuries and is in a critical condition," he said.

The child was placed on a manual ventilator and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are investigating.

READ MORE:

Global road accidents up as 54-million hurt, but deaths have decreased

In 2017, the latest year for which complete data is available, 54-million people were injured in crashes, leading to 1.2-million deaths
Motoring
5 days ago

Three injured as tipper truck rolls on N2 near Durban

Three people were injured when a tipper truck carrying cinder blocks rolled on the southbound N2, near Claire Hills in Durban on Saturday morning, ...
News
1 week ago

Biker loses leg in horror KZN crash

A biker was in a critical condition in a Durban hospital after losing his right leg in a horror crash on Saturday night.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Massive black mamba removed from KZN factory South Africa
  2. WATCH | BMWs, swords, fists and shirtless men in Kyalami estate brawl South Africa
  3. Girl, 14, among 10 rescued from 'brothel' in Bloemfontein South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fight breaks out in Umhlanga's Gateway mall food court South Africa
  5. KZN traffic officer caught on camera 'stealing cellphone' at food outlet South Africa

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X