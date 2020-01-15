South Africa

Eskom names new interim board chair

15 January 2020 - 18:45 By TimesLIVE
Prof Malegapuru Makgoba has been named Eskom's interim chair.
Image: Masi Losi

Prof Malegapuru William Makgoba has been named the interim chair of the Eskom board.

This follows the resignation of Jabu Mabuza last week.

The department of public enterprises said in a statement that Makgoba is a "leading scientist and academic who joined the Eskom board as a non-executive director in 2018".

"His appointment as interim chair is consistent with the government's commitment to good governance and the stability of the company. The government is going through the process of putting in place a reconfigured board, in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Friday January 10," said the department.

That announcement, the statement continued, was that the reconfigured board would have a mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience.

Makgoba is the current health ombudsman and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

