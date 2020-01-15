Eskom names new interim board chair

"His appointment as interim chair is consistent with the government's commitment to good governance and the stability of the company. The government is going through the process of putting in place a reconfigured board, in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Friday January 10," said the department.

That announcement, the statement continued, was that the reconfigured board would have a mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience.

Makgoba is the current health ombudsman and former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).