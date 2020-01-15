Fickle finger of fate saddles rude motorist with a fat fine

A couple who allegedly showed their middle fingers to traffic cameras in the Western Cape received a swift dose of karma.

“Moments later, they were arrested for speeding and driving with an expired licence,” said Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

“Beware if you wilfully disobey and disrespect provincial traffic services in the Western Cape — we will get you,” Makoba-Somdaka said on Facebook.

The couple was filmed passing an average-speed-over-distance camera in a white BMW convertible.

The technology calculates the average speed of a vehicle, measured from the time it passes a camera until it reaches a second camera a fixed distance away.

The Western Cape installed its first average-speed-over-distance system in 2011 on the R61 between Beaufort West and Aberdeen.

KwaZulu-Natal piloted the technology on the N3 in 2010.