South Africa

Floyd Shivambu shows love to Tshepo Mohlala, buys a pair of jeans

15 January 2020 - 06:38 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Floyd Shivambu, left, says supporting black business and being unapologetic about it is the way forward. With him is denim designer Tshepo Mohlala.
Image: Floyd Shivambu via Twitter

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu has shown love to denim designer Tshepo Mohlala of Tshepo Jeans, saying the principle and approach should be supporting black businesses and be unapologetic about it.

The party's deputy president shared that he would, “from now henceforth”, support the local designer's brand.

Reacting to Shivambu's support, Mohlala said: “Member of Parliament and Deputy President of the EFF Floyd Shivambu came through to get some jeans from us. What a wow.”

Mohlala's brand reached regal status last year when Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle popped into Mohlala’s store at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg to collect a custom-made pair of jeans for herself and her son, Archie.

The official Sussex Royal Instagram account at the time said: "[The Duchess of Sussex] was struck by the local denim designer, who founded eponymous brand Tshepo, who shared this info about the logo for his line: 'The crown on my jeans represents the three ladies who raised me. Enjoy wearing this crown.' 

“Such a beautiful and touching sentiment!”

