IN PICTURES | Tears and laughter: social media abuzz as bundles of joy take on first day of 'big school'
The first day of the academic year is always eventful, sometimes overwhelming, for pupils and their caregivers.
Some parents took to social media to share pictures and videos of their children's first day in "big school".
“Bundle of joy” was trending at number two on Twitter on Wednesday with South Africans sharing anecdotes of how the first day was going. Parents and guardians noted, in jest, that they were glad the children were going back to school as they could be a handful during the holidays.
#backtoschool2020 #bundleofjoy all ready & excited 4 the 1st day of school. pic.twitter.com/fkY41DJhwS— Connizer: (@ConnyMikateko) January 15, 2020
Our #bundleofjoy is ready for his first day, he’s so excited it’s adorable— xola (@_xolanimo) January 15, 2020
🥺😍#backtoschool2020 pic.twitter.com/pe9OntEbbW
Another commentator pointed out the inequalities that still exist in the education system, saying there were still pupils living in rural SA who had to overcome numerous challenges including walking a long way and crossing rivers.
We not forgetting these heroes who cross river everyday to get to school and still get 7 A’s Ngithi ninga maqhawe ✊🏽 #bundleofjoy pic.twitter.com/64LGpcvXbY— Thembinkosi Mlaba (@Bmrian) January 15, 2020