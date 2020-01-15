KZN N2 closed after trucks set alight
15 January 2020 - 07:49
At least three trucks were set alight during protest action on the N2 north and southbound carriageways on Wednesday morning.
Traffic was backed up from the early hours of the morning as the national road was closed to allow emergency workers to extinguish the blazes.
KZN - N2 North: #ProtestAction #Umgababa (Update): https://t.co/VYx22kOir2— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 15, 2020
The cause of the protest action was not known.
This is a developing story.