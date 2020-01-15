South Africa

KZN N2 closed after trucks set alight

15 January 2020 - 07:49 By TimesLIVE
The north and southbound carriageways of the N2 near Umgababa on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast were closed on Wednesday after trucks were set alight.
Image: Supplied

At least three trucks were set alight during protest action on the N2 north and southbound carriageways on Wednesday morning. 

Traffic was backed up from the early hours of the morning as the national road was closed to allow emergency workers to extinguish the blazes.

The cause of the protest action was not known. 

This is a developing story.

