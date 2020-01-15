South Africa

Mom, 20, arrested after newborn dies of 'upper body' injuries

The woman was arrested for murder after the baby died

15 January 2020 - 11:05 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A mother has been charged with murdering her newborn baby.
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for murder after her baby boy was found with upper body injuries at Sikhobeni Village, Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape.

He died later at a health centre.

Capt Jackson Manatha said the child’s injuries were discovered in the early hours of Tuesday.

“It is alleged that the suspect was a pregnant woman. On the morning of Tuesday, it was discovered that she gave birth to a baby boy. The baby was found with upper body injuries,” said Manatha. 

The infant was taken to Dutywa Health Centre, where he was certified dead.

The woman is expected to appear in the Dutywa magistrate’s court on Thursday, said police.

